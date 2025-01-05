VNTR

VentureMind AI is a groundbreaking platform at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotics, designed to empower users with specialized AI tools, customizable AI agents, and remotely controlled robotic solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain and integrated with Theta Network, the platform delivers decentralized, AI driven solutions tailored for industries like construction, security, education, and entertainment.

NameVNTR

RankNo.1813

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply432,996,944

Max Supply499,996,944

Total Supply499,996,944

Circulation Rate0.8659%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04324866066980628,2025-01-05

Lowest Price0.001594912600171326,2025-03-11

Public BlockchainSOL

