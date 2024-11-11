VADER

Vader Fun is a DAO platform that enables users to participate in DAOs managed by curated AI Agents and Humans. VaderAI seeks to establish itself as the premier orchestrator of Agent-Led and Human-Led DAOs focused on the Agentic Economy by leveraging Vader Fun's distribution network.

NameVADER

RankNo.611

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.15%

Circulation Supply996,739,513

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply996,739,513

Circulation Rate0.9967%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.15849019150828353,2025-01-02

Lowest Price0.000060938884925464,2024-11-11

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.