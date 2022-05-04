USDD

USDD 2.0 is a decentralized stablecoin based on security, transparency, and stability. It integrates safe liquidation, dynamic collateral adjustments, and advanced risk management to maintain its 1:1 peg to the US dollar. With over-collateralization and community-driven governance, users retain full control of their assets within a transparent and auditable system.

NameUSDD

RankNo.140

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply391.379.915

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.033364257647165,2022-05-04

Lowest Price0.9254333369528154,2023-03-11

Public BlockchainTRX

Sector

Social Media

