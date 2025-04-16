USD1

USD1 is a fiat-backed digital asset, designed to maintain a 1:1 equivalence with the U.S. dollar. Launched in April 2025 by World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a financial technology firm headquartered in Miami, Florida, USD1 aims to streamline digital transactions by providing seamless fungibility between fiat currency and digital assets. To ensure transparency and trust, its reserves are held by BitGo, a California-based provider of cryptocurrency custody services. Initially, USD1 is issued on the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) networks, with plans to expand to other blockchains in the future.

NameUSD1

RankNo.47

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0006%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)23.50%

Circulation Supply2,151,591,831

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,151,591,831

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.0147221909224569,2025-05-12

Lowest Price0.990972014891515,2025-04-16

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionUSD1 is a fiat-backed digital asset, designed to maintain a 1:1 equivalence with the U.S. dollar. Launched in April 2025 by World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a financial technology firm headquartered in Miami, Florida, USD1 aims to streamline digital transactions by providing seamless fungibility between fiat currency and digital assets. To ensure transparency and trust, its reserves are held by BitGo, a California-based provider of cryptocurrency custody services. Initially, USD1 is issued on the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) networks, with plans to expand to other blockchains in the future.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.