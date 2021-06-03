UNO

Lunos is the next evolution in decentralized risk protection, bringing automation, transparency, and scalability to on-chain coverage. Built on Uno Re’s foundation, Lunos introduces AVS-powered claim execution and an AVS-governed AI agent framework—a trustless decision-making system designed for broader Web3 applications beyond coverage. By combining AI agents with decentralized claim resolution, Lunos enables instant, dispute-free payouts, reducing fraud and inefficiencies in systems requiring fair validation—bridging off-chain data into Web3.

NameUNO

RankNo.2272

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.13%

Circulation Supply111,566,779

Max Supply384,649,206

Total Supply316,649,184

Circulation Rate0.29%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.23343715,2021-06-03

Lowest Price0.00290385086244144,2025-04-18

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

