UMA

Universal Market Access (UMA) is a protocol for the development, issuance, and settlement of derivatives for any underlying asset built on the Ethereum blockchain. A user can generate and create smart-contract governed meta-tokens based off of a derivative, and then take a position long or short of that asset without needing to hold the underlying asset.

NameUMA

RankNo.357

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)21.26%

Circulation Supply86,890,334.74250966

Max Supply0

Total Supply124,774,347.94919354

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High43.36929981,2021-02-04

Lowest Price0.8985981014222436,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionUniversal Market Access (UMA) is a protocol for the development, issuance, and settlement of derivatives for any underlying asset built on the Ethereum blockchain. A user can generate and create smart-contract governed meta-tokens based off of a derivative, and then take a position long or short of that asset without needing to hold the underlying asset.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.