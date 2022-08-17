ULX

Ultron is a blockchain that successively manages to solve the Blockchain Trilemma by providing, at the same time, speed of transaction, security, and significant scalability. Furthermore, their blockchain technology leverages a leaderless Proof-of-Stake (POS) protocol and asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerant consensus mechanism.

NameULX

RankNo.5524

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply50,000,000,000

Total Supply48,019,938,837

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High21.023331190964008,2022-08-17

Lowest Price0.006153019265873226,2025-04-25

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionUltron is a blockchain that successively manages to solve the Blockchain Trilemma by providing, at the same time, speed of transaction, security, and significant scalability. Furthermore, their blockchain technology leverages a leaderless Proof-of-Stake (POS) protocol and asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerant consensus mechanism.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
ULX/USDT
ULTRON
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ULX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
ULX/USDT
ULTRON
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ULX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...