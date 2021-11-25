UFO

UFO Gaming is a fully decentralized inter-galactic social gaming token. P2E (Play to earn) Metaverse, Virtual land, NFT, Gaming and IDO Launchpad.

NameUFO

RankNo.1206

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply25,757,575,757,575.5

Max Supply0

Total Supply25,757,575,757,575.5

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000055918915890186,2021-11-25

Lowest Price0.000000186444669851,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

