Unicorn Fart Dust is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

NameUFD

RankNo.640

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.91%

Circulation Supply1,000,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4222777994253674,2025-01-19

Lowest Price0.014252558363111885,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainSOL

