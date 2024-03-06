TYT

Bounty Temple is the first of 100 P2E-Evolution games to launch on Orasis platform, the game also will be using a casual concept where everyone can enjoy the game without much effort, the model utilized in this game will also solve the sustainability issues in the existing P2E models, the project team have developed an unique proprietary AI algorithm that will ensure the token stability, also their product is designed to weather through the bear market.

NameTYT

RankNo.5409

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply48.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.5612204949346338,2024-03-06

Lowest Price0.001179766675673342,2024-12-11

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionBounty Temple is the first of 100 P2E-Evolution games to launch on Orasis platform, the game also will be using a casual concept where everyone can enjoy the game without much effort, the model utilized in this game will also solve the sustainability issues in the existing P2E models, the project team have developed an unique proprietary AI algorithm that will ensure the token stability, also their product is designed to weather through the bear market.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.