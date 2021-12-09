TTT

TTT is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of TabTrader DeFi aggregator, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform.

NameTTT

RankNo.7149

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,995,416.393539

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3022953146217468,2021-12-09

Lowest Price0.000731337176352848,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionTTT is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of TabTrader DeFi aggregator, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.