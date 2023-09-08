TSUGT

“Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-” is a game based on the popular football manga “Captain Tsubasa” by Yoichi Takahashi. With over 70 million copies sold, the manga follows Tsubasa Ozora’s journey and growth as a football player. The game offers PvE and PvP modes, allowing players to experience story battles and compete against others. Players can develop and strengthen their unique NFT characters while competing for items against their “rivals.”

NameTSUGT

RankNo.2415

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.20%

Circulation Supply178,880,147

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply971,441,361.109

Circulation Rate0.1788%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.4993061027795405,2023-09-08

Lowest Price0.001312224221107046,2025-03-12

Public BlockchainMATIC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

TSUGT/USDT
TSUBASA Governance
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TSUGT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
TSUGT/USDT
TSUBASA Governance
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TSUGT)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Loading...