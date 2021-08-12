TRU

TrueFi is the DeFi protocol launched by TrustToken for unsecured lending, and TRU is a native token used for loan pledge and voting. TrustNetwork is a digital asset conversion platform that allows anyone to create liquidity and partial ownership of assets, and provide insurance and auditing for their asset holders.

NameTRU

RankNo.534

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.65%

Circulation Supply1,285,461,864.3459923

Max Supply1,450,000,000

Total Supply1,300,311,872.2046723

Circulation Rate0.8865%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.03732783,2021-08-12

Lowest Price0.025795502967566726,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionTrueFi is the DeFi protocol launched by TrustToken for unsecured lending, and TRU is a native token used for loan pledge and voting. TrustNetwork is a digital asset conversion platform that allows anyone to create liquidity and partial ownership of assets, and provide insurance and auditing for their asset holders.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
TRU/USDT
TrueFiToken
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TRU)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
TRU/USDT
TrueFiToken
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TRU)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...