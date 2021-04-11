TRU1

TrueBit Protocol is a cryptocurrency initiative that’s bringing scalable computation to blockchains. They provide scalable off-chain computation for Ethereum using the TrueBit Protocol.

NameTRU1

RankNo.4520

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-04-11 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.28765448,2021-05-02

Lowest Price0.07112770232330422,2023-01-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionTrueBit Protocol is a cryptocurrency initiative that’s bringing scalable computation to blockchains. They provide scalable off-chain computation for Ethereum using the TrueBit Protocol.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.