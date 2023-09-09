TRACE

MetaTrace is the world's first GameFi project featuring a Free to Play and Earn model on a real-world map. The MetaTrace application is a game incorporating a variety of game mechanics aimed at combining geolocation, blockchain environments, and classic game strategies.

NameTRACE

RankNo.2867

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,02%

Circulation Supply357 849 590,91

Max Supply4 998 450 000

Total Supply4 997 449 994

Circulation Rate0.0715%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.9226268706060559,2023-09-09

Lowest Price0.000088338463962332,2025-05-17

Public BlockchainMATIC

