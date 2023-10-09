TOSHI

Toshi is the Face of Base & Brian Armstrong's beloved cat named after Satoshi Nakamoto. A BASE native project committed to bringing billions onchain.

NameTOSHI

RankNo.173

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply408,069,300,000

Max Supply420,690,000,000

Total Supply420,690,000,000

Circulation Rate0.97%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.002272608699207585,2025-01-26

Lowest Price0.000000007906195303,2023-10-09

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionToshi is the Face of Base & Brian Armstrong's beloved cat named after Satoshi Nakamoto. A BASE native project committed to bringing billions onchain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.