TOMI

tomi creates a complete alternative world wide web that combines the best of Web2 and Web3 technology for a privacy-preserving, self-governed and self-funding internet. Anyone can access this parallel web through a tomi browser, freeing themselves from the surveillance and control of large organizations which have come to dominate the world wide web. Rather than reinventing the entire infrastructure, tomi takes basic working building blocks of the web and supplements them with governance, cryptocurrency, identity, and privacy layers that allow the people who use the tomiNet to be the governors of the web through a direct democracy DAO.

NameTOMI

RankNo.1442

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.18%

Circulation Supply2,169,996,765.126637

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,180,720,431.3373203

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High7.13280036241909,2023-06-06

Lowest Price0.001187077392229437,2025-05-06

Public BlockchainETH

