TKX

Tokenize Xchange aims to become Asia’s leading digital assets exchange by providing a fiat to the crypto gateway for users across Asia to access the easiest way to buy, sell and manage cryptocurrency.

NameTKX

RankNo.3510

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High65.9327142408229,2025-01-01

Lowest Price1.18980609,2020-09-24

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionTokenize Xchange aims to become Asia’s leading digital assets exchange by providing a fiat to the crypto gateway for users across Asia to access the easiest way to buy, sell and manage cryptocurrency.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.