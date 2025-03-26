TITCOIN

Satoshi Nakamoto once considered another name “titcoin” for Bitcoin, mentioned in a 2009 email, which is a meme coin related to the "Breast Technology" narrative.

NameTITCOIN

RankNo.3232

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.019421183545113244,2025-03-31

Lowest Price0.00260377035559843,2025-03-26

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionSatoshi Nakamoto once considered another name “titcoin” for Bitcoin, mentioned in a 2009 email, which is a meme coin related to the "Breast Technology" narrative.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.