TITAN

TITAN is the share and governance token for IronFinance Polygon, also used dynamically as collateral for IRON. The total planned emission is 1 billion tokens over 36 months.On 17 June 2021, Iron Finance experienced the first bank run in the history of crypto. TITAN, their native token, lost almost all its value going to virtually zero after its total supply increased from 1 billion to close to 35 trillion in a matter of hours. The current supply of TITAN is approximately 34,794,935,323,336 TITAN.

NameTITAN

RankNo.6830

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-06-30 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High52.45622973,2021-06-16

Lowest Price0.000000004556478833,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionTITAN is the share and governance token for IronFinance Polygon, also used dynamically as collateral for IRON. The total planned emission is 1 billion tokens over 36 months.On 17 June 2021, Iron Finance experienced the first bank run in the history of crypto. TITAN, their native token, lost almost all its value going to virtually zero after its total supply increased from 1 billion to close to 35 trillion in a matter of hours. The current supply of TITAN is approximately 34,794,935,323,336 TITAN.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
TITAN/USDT
IRON Titanium
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TITAN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
TITAN/USDT
IRON Titanium
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TITAN)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...