"IN" is a multiplayer online role-playing game with a "match-three" combat system, built on APTOS blockchain technology and NFT technology.Players will have to create each item of equipment themselves, and in the future they will get the chance to exchange these items in the game auction.

NameTIN

RankNo.2849

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.15%

Circulation Supply20,777,488

Max Supply0

Total Supply99,826,613.9

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.3708550940972726,2023-12-11

Lowest Price0.002230548376591918,2025-05-02

Public BlockchainAPTOS

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

