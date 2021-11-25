THG

Thetan Arena is an e-sport game based on Blockchain technology. You can gather your friends, form a team, battle with others and earn token rewards with just your skills. Thetan Arena's gameplay is designed to revolve around the combination of your personal skills and teamwork.

NameTHG

RankNo.2471

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,09%

Circulation Supply113 584 953,66

Max Supply420 000 000

Total Supply420 000 000

Circulation Rate0.2704%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High21.18915738963124,2021-11-25

Lowest Price0.001990301496437593,2025-05-05

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

