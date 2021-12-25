TGT1

THORWallet DEX is the entry point to THORChain - a well-designed and easy-to-use mobile and web experience that empowers the users to experience true financial freedom thanks to cross-chain swaps, earning possibilities, and lending & borrowing.

NameTGT1

RankNo.4672

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000,000

Total Supply904,458,459.53

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1383201583059602,2021-12-25

Lowest Price0.002850257066152566,2025-04-12

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

