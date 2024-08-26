TERMINUS

TERMINUS is a meme coin on Ethereum.

NameTERMINUS

RankNo.1345

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.04%

Circulation Supply100,000,000

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4855266665661471,2024-09-24

Lowest Price0.000025043335677815,2024-08-26

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionTERMINUS is a meme coin on Ethereum.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.