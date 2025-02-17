TAPS

TapSwap is a Telegram mini-app gaming ecosystem designed for seamless Web3 onboarding, which evolves in the second phase into a Web3 skill-gaming platform where players compete based on skill, and winners earn rewards.

NameTAPS

RankNo.3571

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.08255103165244433,2025-02-17

Lowest Price0.002601482012331068,2025-04-16

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

IntroductionTapSwap is a Telegram mini-app gaming ecosystem designed for seamless Web3 onboarding, which evolves in the second phase into a Web3 skill-gaming platform where players compete based on skill, and winners earn rewards.

