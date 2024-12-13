TAI

TARS Protocol is an AI-driven, scalable Web3 modular infrastructure platform designed to empower projects with cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions and one-stop BaaS (Blockchain-as-a-Service). TARS aims to bridge the gap between AI and Web3 worlds by providing a unified platform for AI-powered tools and services, enabling organizations and individuals to effortlessly transition from Web2 to Web3.

NameTAI

RankNo.325

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.44%

Circulation Supply892,189,753.9

Max Supply999,999,988

Total Supply892,189,753.9

Circulation Rate0.8921%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.49410794501545524,2024-12-13

Lowest Price0.02315821757289225,2025-04-17

Public BlockchainSOL

TARS Protocol is an AI-driven, scalable Web3 modular infrastructure platform designed to empower projects with cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions and one-stop BaaS (Blockchain-as-a-Service). TARS aims to bridge the gap between AI and Web3 worlds by providing a unified platform for AI-powered tools and services, enabling organizations and individuals to effortlessly transition from Web2 to Web3.

