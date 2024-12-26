TAG

A Decentralized AI Data Solutions Platform for Data Labeling, Collection, Management, and Trading.

NameTAG

RankNo.805

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply108,404,572,594

Max Supply0

Total Supply405,380,800,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000399771956779841,2025-06-09

Lowest Price0.000003724338181667,2024-12-26

Public BlockchainBSC

