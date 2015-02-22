SYS

Syscoin is a Proof-of-Work blockchain, merged-mined with Bitcoin. At its base it is a dual-layered blockchain: the core is the Syscoin blockchain itself, and running in tandem with it is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) layer called NEVM (Network-Enhanced Virtual Machine), which provides smart contract functionality.

NameSYS

RankNo.609

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.26%

Circulation Supply817,642,146.2615198

Max Supply

Total Supply817,642,146.2615198

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.3084718542375575,2022-01-02

Lowest Price0.000199166999664158,2015-02-22

Public BlockchainSYS

IntroductionSyscoin is a Proof-of-Work blockchain, merged-mined with Bitcoin. At its base it is a dual-layered blockchain: the core is the Syscoin blockchain itself, and running in tandem with it is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) layer called NEVM (Network-Enhanced Virtual Machine), which provides smart contract functionality.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
SYS/USDT
Syscoin
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SYS)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
SYS/USDT
Syscoin
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SYS)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...