SYN

NameSYN

RankNo.602

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.39%

Circulation Supply185,038,366.28926176

Max Supply250,000,000

Total Supply199,355,339.72190905

Circulation Rate0.7401%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.014042221515074,2021-10-23

Lowest Price0.12041202923860995,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSynapse is a cross-chain layer protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. Bridge assets and swap to any chain

