SYNTHR's advanced cross-chain infrastructure powers a secure zero-slippage execution environment, allowing cross-chain transactions to function at their theoretical limits. It consists of a combination of pull and push oracles, a zero-slippage omnichain liquidity layer, and multiple independent consensus layers, giving you access to an innovative cross-chain liquidity solution.

NameSYNTH

RankNo.2710

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.18%

Circulation Supply155,588,284

Max Supply0

Total Supply565,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.11036401628638758,2025-01-14

Lowest Price0.000501421576993146,2025-05-26

Public BlockchainARB

Sector

Social Media

