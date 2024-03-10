SYNC

Welcome to Syncus, a revolutionary treasury-backed DeFi protocol designed to be the cornerstone of a new economic system on zkSync.

NameSYNC

RankNo.2671

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply4,195,663,882.9230347

Max Supply

Total Supply4,303,987,780.353947

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.08287140849487842,2024-03-10

Lowest Price0.000018343249486473,2025-05-26

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionWelcome to Syncus, a revolutionary treasury-backed DeFi protocol designed to be the cornerstone of a new economic system on zkSync.

Sector

Social Media

Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

SYNC/USDT
Syncus DAO
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SYNC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
