SWELL

Swell is a non-custodial staking protocol with a mission to deliver the world’s best liquid staking and restaking experience, simplify access to DeFi, while securing the future of Ethereum and restaking services.

NameSWELL

RankNo.805

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.52%

Circulation Supply2,175,345,400.5464053

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2175%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06972841720693182,2024-11-09

Lowest Price0.007034496316403832,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

