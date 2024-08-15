SUNDOG

SUNDOG will be the first mover dog coin of Tron, and it’s flagship meme. Initially launched on Sunpump.meme, and is the only meme launching on Tron with the full backing and support of the Tron ecosystem themselves.

NameSUNDOG

RankNo.465

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%1,97

Circulation Supply997.420.606

Max Supply1.000.000.000

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0.9974%

Issue Date2024-08-15 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.37780649048689074,2024-09-27

Lowest Price0.027142132435398873,2025-02-03

Public BlockchainTRX

Sector

Social Media

