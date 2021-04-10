SUKU

Suku is on the mission to accelerate the adoption of real Web3. To get there, Suku is creating an ecosystem that interconnects web3 communities, that powers unique experiences, and utility, and provides simple tools to better onboard users into Web3. All, powered by SUKU. By creating an ecosystem with shared incentives for all web3 communities, Suku is fostering a space of collaboration and interoperability like never seen before in Web3.

NameSUKU

RankNo.971

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.08%

Circulation Supply440,695,293.38121015

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,500,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.58455478,2021-04-10

Lowest Price0.02540776783111285,2025-04-06

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

