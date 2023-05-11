SUIP

SuiPad is Official Launchpad Partner of MystenLabs on Sui network. The flagship product is the SuiPad launchpad, an IDO launchpad that allows community to participate in early-stage token sales for stringently vetted Tier-1 projects. SuiPad’s unique curation process and industry access enable them to offer the best new projects on Sui blockchain.

NameSUIP

RankNo.3641

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5527340280702551,2023-05-11

Lowest Price0.014910433602605971,2023-09-13

Public BlockchainSUI

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

