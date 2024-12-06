SUAI

SuiAI.fun is a launchpad for autonomous AI agents built on the Sui blockchain. It serves as a central platform that allows creators to deploy AI agents on-chain in just seconds. The platform provides users with the ability to discover, co-own, and interact with these agents, supporting the growth of AI applications and promoting a more accessible and collaborative environment within the ecosystem.

NameSUAI

RankNo.4578

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06575051430589494,2024-12-06

Lowest Price0.000145595744096286,2024-12-14

Public BlockchainSUI

Sector

Social Media

SUAI/USDT
Sui AI
24h High
24h Low
24h Volume (SUAI)
24h Amount (USDT)
