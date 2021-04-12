STRIKE

Strike is a DeFi lending protocol that allows users to earn interest on their cryptocurrencies by depositing them into one of several markets supported by the platform.

NameSTRIKE

RankNo.622

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)6.23%

Circulation Supply5,570,175.8273791

Max Supply6,540,888

Total Supply6,540,888

Circulation Rate0.8515%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High88.47561151,2021-04-12

Lowest Price3.6823036383902807,2025-04-04

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

