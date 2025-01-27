STONKS

The coin issued by the official Nasdaq Twitter account is now community-governed.

NameSTONKS

RankNo.3275

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07585045131852913,2025-02-01

Lowest Price0.000661340687722255,2025-01-27

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionThe coin issued by the official Nasdaq Twitter account is now community-governed.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.