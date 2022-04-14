STOCAT

Stoopid Cats is a next-generation character IP project bridging Web2 and Web3 through games, NFTs, and a bold social message. Built around the global motto “Don’t be stupid. Be Stoopid.”, we encourage people to slow down, laugh more, and enjoy the small moments in life - turning that mindset into a full-scale digital and real-world movement.

NameSTOCAT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionStoopid Cats is a next-generation character IP project bridging Web2 and Web3 through games, NFTs, and a bold social message. Built around the global motto “Don’t be stupid. Be Stoopid.”, we encourage people to slow down, laugh more, and enjoy the small moments in life - turning that mindset into a full-scale digital and real-world movement.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

Open Positions (0)
