STFX

Social Trading Platform for Trading Subscriptions.

NameSTFX

RankNo.2179

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply173,690,368

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.08918179484542309,2023-11-20

Lowest Price0.0021483395878708,2025-05-09

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSocial Trading Platform for Trading Subscriptions.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.