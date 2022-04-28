STEPN

STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with inbuilt Game-Fi and Social-Fi elements. STEPN is built around an essential daily activity for most people – moving around. We are the first project to effectively bring to life a functioning move&earn concept, finishing 4th out of 500+ projects at the Solana Ignition Hackathon 2021. Users equip themselves with NFTs in the form of Sneakers. By walking, jogging, or running outdoors, users will earn game currency, which can either be used in-game, or cashed out for profit. With Game-Fi, STEPN aims to nudge millions toward a healthier lifestyle, combat climate change and connect the public to Web 3.0, all while simultaneously hinging on it’s Social-Fi aspect to build a long-lasting platform fostering user generated Web 3.0 content.

NameSTEPN

RankNo.274

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.81%

Circulation Supply2,879,713,883.799244

Max Supply0

Total Supply5,118,763,883.799244

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.114427206028121,2022-04-28

Lowest Price0.03685184240577667,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

