STA

DeFi STOA is a project to build a diversified revenue sharing platform to increase token asset growth and token value by utilizing algorithms for arbitrage between global financial platforms. DEFI STOA has devised an asset convertible currency model to make it easy to swap assets with this realistic financial service model.In addition, DeFi finance operates a profit based on the social finance model, that is, the transaction logic of multilateral participants and market participation, and presents an optimal market operation model by copy trading it, and this process is combined with big data and artificial intelligence learning models.

NameSTA

RankNo.7061

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply3,200,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.8979185539131536,2022-04-16

Lowest Price0.000997990656179079,2025-02-08

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

