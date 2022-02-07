STARS
Stargaze, the top NFT marketplace in the Cosmos ecosystem, is home to Bad Kids, Celestine Sloths, and Mad Scientists. Its platform, known for high transaction volumes, combines community engagement with tech innovation, offering features like a permissionless NFT Launchpad, gas-free onchain marketplace, interchain NFT transfers, and onchain auctions, addressing creators' and collectors' needs. Governed by $STARS tokens, it champions transparent governance and carbon-neutral operations, with innovations like shuffled minting for fair NFT distribution.
NameSTARS
RankNo.5130
Market Cap$0.00
Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00
Market Share%
Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%
Circulation Supply0
Max Supply3,000,000,000
Total Supply2,986,560,000
Circulation Rate0%
Issue Date--
The price at which the asset was first issued--
All-Time High0.8490712656129081,2022-02-07
Lowest Price0.000918359219983067,2025-05-01
Public BlockchainSTARGAZE
Sector
Social Media
