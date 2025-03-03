STAR10

THE ONLY OFFICIAL RONALDINHO TOKEN. Own a piece of Ronaldinho’s legacy. Be a part of the $STAR10 movement—where holders play, win, and unlock exclusive rewards. Ronaldinho tokens are designed to provide exclusive experiences and offer utility to the community, granting access to special benefits and interactions. They are not intended to serve as an investment, investment contract, or any form of security.

NameSTAR10

RankNo.2885

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.26%

Circulation Supply213,050,716.41390243

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.213%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.31010334999458883,2025-03-03

Lowest Price0.000190791654493976,2025-05-17

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.