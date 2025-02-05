SSE

This is a brand-new Solana blockchain explorer with built-in trading and social features, developed based on the Tapestry social graph protocol. Users can create profiles, follow others, track transactions and token holdings, and integrate various on-chain social applications. It aims to become the social hub of the Solana ecosystem while supporting open-source and community-driven improvements.

NameSSE

RankNo.3276

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04863409460973506,2025-02-05

Lowest Price0.000206344563635413,2025-02-05

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionThis is a brand-new Solana blockchain explorer with built-in trading and social features, developed based on the Tapestry social graph protocol. Users can create profiles, follow others, track transactions and token holdings, and integrate various on-chain social applications. It aims to become the social hub of the Solana ecosystem while supporting open-source and community-driven improvements.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.