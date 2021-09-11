SRM

"Serum is a decentralized exchange and an ecosystem that brings high speed and low transaction costs to decentralized finance. It is permissionless and is built on the Solana blockchain. Serum was created to eliminate the vulnerabilities in the current DeFi space that exist due to incomplete decentralization. It is claimed to be fully decentralized and runs on a non-custodial exchange with cross-chain trading support and no know your customer (KYC) requirements"

NameSRM

RankNo.1477

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.08%

Circulation Supply263,244,669

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,092,844,982

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High13.72061656,2021-09-11

Lowest Price0.011416852800779958,2025-05-04

Public BlockchainETH

Introduction"Serum is a decentralized exchange and an ecosystem that brings high speed and low transaction costs to decentralized finance. It is permissionless and is built on the Solana blockchain. Serum was created to eliminate the vulnerabilities in the current DeFi space that exist due to incomplete decentralization. It is claimed to be fully decentralized and runs on a non-custodial exchange with cross-chain trading support and no know your customer (KYC) requirements"

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.