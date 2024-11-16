SQD

Subsquid Network is the ZK-secured and hyper-scalable data access layer that powers your favorite dApp. In other words, it is an indexing protocol that provides the information blockchain applications need to deliver great user experiences.

NameSQD

RankNo.285

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.70%

Circulation Supply613,917,237.4980118

Max Supply1,337,000,000

Total Supply1,310,997,653.5180118

Circulation Rate0.4591%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2811380192345477,2025-05-10

Lowest Price0.022870639298236413,2024-11-16

Public BlockchainARB

IntroductionSubsquid Network is the ZK-secured and hyper-scalable data access layer that powers your favorite dApp. In other words, it is an indexing protocol that provides the information blockchain applications need to deliver great user experiences.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.