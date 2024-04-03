SPT

SeaPad is a fair, innovative, and trusted launchpad platform that builds on new emerging blockchain platforms such as Sui, Sei, Arbitrum, zkSync, and others.

NameSPT

RankNo.5397

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100.000.000

Total Supply98.600.000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.27008574018862186,2024-04-03

Lowest Price0.009373578752881594,2025-03-10

Public BlockchainSUI

Sector

Social Media

