SPOT

SpotSquad establishes a user-governed attention assetization protocol by tokenizing attention and deeply integrating it with Squad3 missions. It transforms users' attention-driven behaviors in Web3 (e.g., browsing, clicking, dwell time) into tradable, composable on-chain assets, empowering projects to precisely target audiences while allowing users to monetize by "selling their attention."

NameSPOT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionSpotSquad establishes a user-governed attention assetization protocol by tokenizing attention and deeply integrating it with Squad3 missions. It transforms users' attention-driven behaviors in Web3 (e.g., browsing, clicking, dwell time) into tradable, composable on-chain assets, empowering projects to precisely target audiences while allowing users to monetize by "selling their attention."

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.