SPLASH is the token for Splash, a tap-to-earn game on Telegram. It will be distributed to players of the game, and acts as a memecoin for the community. Built by P00LS Games - the fastest growing web3 game publisher on Telegram. SPLASH is an idle game where players tap, mine, and refer friends to earn tokens. The goal is to maximize your profits per hour, leading up to the SPLASH Airdrop. Complete tasks, build your mini-app, and climb the leaderboard to become the ultimate CEO of SPLASH. Players earn coins through daily actions and can convert them to SPLASH tokens.

NameSPLASH

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

Sector

Social Media

